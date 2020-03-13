Tents are set up outside two empty dormitory buildings at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 13, 2020. The tents were set up in to support in-processing and provide food services to base personnel entering isolation or quarantine.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 19:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744673
|VIRIN:
|200313-F-VG042-0072
|PIN:
|94535
|Filename:
|DOD_107745282
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tents Set Up for COVID-19 Response, by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
