    Tents Set Up for COVID-19 Response

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Amy Younger 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Tents are set up outside two empty dormitory buildings at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 13, 2020. The tents were set up in to support in-processing and provide food services to base personnel entering isolation or quarantine.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744673
    VIRIN: 200313-F-VG042-0072
    PIN: 94535
    Filename: DOD_107745282
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tents Set Up for COVID-19 Response, by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base
    evacuation
    USNORTHCOM
    HHS
    Department of Health and Human Services
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

