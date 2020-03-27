Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ellsworth Commissary Update

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Ward 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    An update on Ellsworth Air Force Base's new commissary precautions and procedures during COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 19:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 744670
    VIRIN: 200327-F-PC759-0001
    Filename: DOD_107745277
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth Commissary Update, by A1C Michael Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commissary
    Ellsworth
    Global Strike
    USAF
    EAFB
    AFGSC
    COVID-19

