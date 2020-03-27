Families wave and cheer with signs during the Mary Fay Teacher Parade in the San Luis Rey Housing on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 27, 2020. The teachers of Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary School came together to have a vehicle parade for their students that live in the surrounding areas of the school. The school has been closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 19:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744663
|VIRIN:
|200327-M-CA666-1810
|Filename:
|DOD_107745225
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
This work, Mary Fay teachers come together to host parade for students, by Cpl Stephen Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
