Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mary Fay teachers come together to host parade for students

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Beard 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Families wave and cheer with signs during the Mary Fay Teacher Parade in the San Luis Rey Housing on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 27, 2020. The teachers of Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary School came together to have a vehicle parade for their students that live in the surrounding areas of the school. The school has been closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 19:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744663
    VIRIN: 200327-M-CA666-1810
    Filename: DOD_107745225
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mary Fay teachers come together to host parade for students, by Cpl Stephen Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Teachers
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Parade
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    Supporting the Warfighter
    Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary School
    Protecting our People
    Stewards of the community

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT