    NDMS Interview Stringer

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 161st ARW hosted a joint Natural Disaster Medical Systems training event to maintain medical response readiness throughout the Arizona Air National Guard.

    Arizona Air National Guard
    161st ARW
    medical response
    Natural Disaster Medical Systems training

