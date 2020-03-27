B-Roll: Mary Fay teachers come together to host parade for students

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744658" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Families wave and cheer with signs during the Mary Fay Teacher Parade in the San Luis Rey Housing on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 27, 2020. The teachers of Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary School came together to have a vehicle parade for their students that live in the surrounding areas of the school. The school has been closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melissa I. Ugalde)