    SOUTHCOM Commander's Virtual Town Hall

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    SOUTHCOM Commander, Navy. Adm. Craig Faller, Senior Enlisted Leader, Marine Sgt. Maj. Bryan K. Zickefoose, and Command Surgeon, Air Force Col. Susan O. Moran, will hold a virtual town hall on Facebook Live to address questions from the SOUTHCOM team and their families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 18:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744656
    Filename: DOD_107745191
    Length: 00:31:17
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    COVID19
    COVID

