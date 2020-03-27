SOUTHCOM Commander, Navy. Adm. Craig Faller, Senior Enlisted Leader, Marine Sgt. Maj. Bryan K. Zickefoose, and Command Surgeon, Air Force Col. Susan O. Moran, will hold a virtual town hall on Facebook Live to address questions from the SOUTHCOM team and their families.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 18:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744656
|Filename:
|DOD_107745191
|Length:
|00:31:17
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SOUTHCOM Commander's Virtual Town Hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT