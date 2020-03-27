Navy Rear Adm. John E. Gumbleton, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, conducts a patient-path walkthrough aboard the Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy with state and city officials in Los Angeles and answers questions at a news conference, March 27, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 17:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744650
|Filename:
|DOD_107745166
|Length:
|00:43:16
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
This work, USNS Mercy Arrives at Port of Los Angeles, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
