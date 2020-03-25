When social distancing, remember to stay six feet away from others. This helps minimize the spread of airborne illnesses. Check out these representations of how far six feet really is. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 17:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744648
|VIRIN:
|200325-Z-IE380-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107745161
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Social Distancing at six feet apart, by A1C Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT