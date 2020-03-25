Social Distancing at six feet apart

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744648" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When social distancing, remember to stay six feet away from others. This helps minimize the spread of airborne illnesses. Check out these representations of how far six feet really is. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)