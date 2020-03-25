Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social Distancing at six feet apart

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    When social distancing, remember to stay six feet away from others. This helps minimize the spread of airborne illnesses. Check out these representations of how far six feet really is. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 17:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744648
    VIRIN: 200325-Z-IE380-1001
    Filename: DOD_107745161
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social Distancing at six feet apart, by A1C Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    MAANG
    104FW
    Barnestormers
    Social Distancing
    COVID19NationalGuard
    AFready

