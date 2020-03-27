Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander's update March 27, 2020

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Mary Begy 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Miles Heaslip, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, provides information to Reservists regarding COVID-19 and its effects on wing operations March 27, 2020, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Begy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 17:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744646
    VIRIN: 200327-F-AO039-1001
    Filename: DOD_107745136
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's update March 27, 2020, by SrA Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Okies
    USAF
    507ARW
    AFReserve
    TinkerAFB
    ReserveReady
    ReadyAF

