A humorous PSA about hand washing that takes place in the Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 16:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744632
|VIRIN:
|200327-F-RR907-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107744950
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Hand Washing PSA, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT