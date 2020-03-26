Major General Tracy R. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas, provides additional details regarding the Texas National Guard's role in the whole-of-government approach to the COVID-19 pandemic response. (U.S. Army National Guard video by John Thibodeau)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 16:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744625
|VIRIN:
|200326-Z-XP687-347
|Filename:
|DOD_107744932
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|CAMP MABRY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Texas National Guard's Role in the COVID-19 Pandemic Response Effort, by John Thibodeau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT