Defense Health Agency Honors Military Physicians

National Doctors' Day is celebrated annually on March 30. This year, we honor military physicians across the Military Health System. Whether you practice on land, sea, air or remotely, we thank you for your unwavering commitment to the health and readiness of the Department of Defense Community and our nation.