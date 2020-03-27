Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Agency Honors Military Physicians

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Ximena Pereira Canas 

    Military Health System

    National Doctors' Day is celebrated annually on March 30. This year, we honor military physicians across the Military Health System. Whether you practice on land, sea, air or remotely, we thank you for your unwavering commitment to the health and readiness of the Department of Defense Community and our nation.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 16:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744616
    VIRIN: 200327-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_107744796
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Defense Health Agency Honors Military Physicians, by Ximena Pereira Canas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medicine
    Military Health System
    doctors
    military
    covid19

