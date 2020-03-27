National Doctors' Day is celebrated annually on March 30. This year, we honor military physicians across the Military Health System. Whether you practice on land, sea, air or remotely, we thank you for your unwavering commitment to the health and readiness of the Department of Defense Community and our nation.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 16:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744616
|VIRIN:
|200327-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107744796
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Health Agency Honors Military Physicians, by Ximena Pereira Canas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT