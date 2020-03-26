Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRNMMC Field Hospital Simulation Pediatric Team Exercise

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    200326-A-EC642-1001
    The pediatric team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) participate in a simulation to test the hospital's capabilities to provide care to overflow patients in the event of a patient surge due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Army Capt. (Dr.) Molly K. Childers, explains the importance of running these types of simulations in order to provide the best possible care regardless of the setting in which the care is provided, and also what she and her team gained from it as military medical professionals.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 15:40
    Category: Video Productions
