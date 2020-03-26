200326-A-EC642-1001
The pediatric team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) participate in a simulation to test the hospital's capabilities to provide care to overflow patients in the event of a patient surge due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Army Capt. (Dr.) Molly K. Childers, explains the importance of running these types of simulations in order to provide the best possible care regardless of the setting in which the care is provided, and also what she and her team gained from it as military medical professionals.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 15:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744610
|VIRIN:
|200326-A-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107744713
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WRNMMC Field Hospital Simulation Pediatric Team Exercise, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT