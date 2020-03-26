Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Update on COVID-19's impact on America's Army Reserve

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, reinforces his previous guidance on maintaining proper standards and discipline to ensure we limit the spread of COVID-19. Updates include battle assemblies, pay for Army Reserve Soldiers, and how America's Army Reserve is providing support in the fight against the coronavirus. For more information, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/COVID19/.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 15:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744609
    VIRIN: 032720-A-XI680-001
    Filename: DOD_107744686
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: US
    UPDATE
    U.S. ARMY RESERVE
    USARC
    CHIEF OF THE ARMY RESERVE
    ARMY RESERVE HEADQUARTERS
    GENERAL LUCKEY
    COVID19
    COVID19b

