Update on COVID-19's impact on America's Army Reserve

Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, reinforces his previous guidance on maintaining proper standards and discipline to ensure we limit the spread of COVID-19. Updates include battle assemblies, pay for Army Reserve Soldiers, and how America's Army Reserve is providing support in the fight against the coronavirus. For more information, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/COVID19/.