    WRNMMC Field Hospital Working Party-B-Roll

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    200324-A-EC642-1001
    Personnel assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), puts up two field hospitals as a proof of concept to assess the hospital's ability to rapidly expand its facility in the event of a patient surge due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 14:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744608
    VIRIN: 200324-A-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_107744685
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRNMMC Field Hospital Working Party-B-Roll, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Bethesda
    Maryland
    Army
    Field Hospital
    Military Medicine
    WRNMMC
    Walter Reed Bethesda
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19c

