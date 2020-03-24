200324-A-EC642-1001
Personnel assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), puts up two field hospitals as a proof of concept to assess the hospital's ability to rapidly expand its facility in the event of a patient surge due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
|03.24.2020
|03.27.2020 14:54
|B-Roll
|744608
|200324-A-EC642-1001
|DOD_107744685
|00:01:35
|BETHESDA, MD, US
WRNMMC Field Hospital Working Party-B-Roll, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara
