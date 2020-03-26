Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Response: USACE Buffalo District completes facility assessments in Pennsylvania

    03.26.2020

    Video by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    As part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers COVID-19 response efforts, Buffalo District finished facility assessments for potential alternate care facilities for COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania, March 26, 2020.

    As of this post, USACE has over 15,500 personnel engaged in the fight. We're working with the White House and Department of Defense, as well as Federal, state, and local partners to address possible medical facility shortages across the Nation.

    The Buffalo District is supporting the Baltimore District with facility assessments as part of a unified response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 14:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744607
    VIRIN: 200326-A-PG036-074
    Filename: DOD_107744656
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Response: USACE Buffalo District completes facility assessments in Pennsylvania, by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    corps of engineers
    Buffalo District
    COVID19
    COVID19c

