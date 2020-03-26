COVID-19 Response: USACE Buffalo District completes facility assessments in Pennsylvania

As part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers COVID-19 response efforts, Buffalo District finished facility assessments for potential alternate care facilities for COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania, March 26, 2020.
As of this post, USACE has over 15,500 personnel engaged in the fight. We're working with the White House and Department of Defense, as well as Federal, state, and local partners to address possible medical facility shortages across the Nation.
The Buffalo District is supporting the Baltimore District with facility assessments as part of a unified response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
