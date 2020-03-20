Michigan National Guard assists veterans home during COVID-19 response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Jason Abbott, 63rd Troop Command, Michigan Army National Guard, ensures proper precautions are followed as employees enter the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, Grand Rapids, Mich., March 20, 2020. The home has implemented a number of procedures to help safeguard the health of the veterans and employees. Michigan Guard members are assisting with the screening process which includes checking the temperature of employees entering the building and screening for any symptoms of illness or travel outside the state. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released)