    Michigan National Guard assists veterans home during COVID-19 response

    GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Jason Abbott, 63rd Troop Command, Michigan Army National Guard, ensures proper precautions are followed as employees enter the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, Grand Rapids, Mich., March 20, 2020. The home has implemented a number of procedures to help safeguard the health of the veterans and employees. Michigan Guard members are assisting with the screening process which includes checking the temperature of employees entering the building and screening for any symptoms of illness or travel outside the state. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 14:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744593
    VIRIN: 200320-Z-LI010-022
    Filename: DOD_107744619
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard assists veterans home during COVID-19 response, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    Grand Rapids
    Veterans
    National Guard
    Lansing
    Michigan National Guard
    Lansing Michigan
    COVID19c
