Sgt. 1st Class Jason Abbott, 63rd Troop Command, Michigan Army National Guard, ensures proper precautions are followed as employees enter the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, Grand Rapids, Mich., March 20, 2020. The home has implemented a number of procedures to help safeguard the health of the veterans and employees. Michigan Guard members are assisting with the screening process which includes checking the temperature of employees entering the building and screening for any symptoms of illness or travel outside the state. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released)
|03.20.2020
|03.27.2020 14:23
|Interviews
|744593
|200320-Z-LI010-022
|DOD_107744619
|00:00:59
|GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
|6
|1
|1
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard assists veterans home during COVID-19 response, by MSgt David Eichaker
