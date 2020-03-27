Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Minutes: Connection and Self Compassion

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    Dr. Grant from the 144FW talks about connection and self compassion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744591
    VIRIN: 200327-Z-DS155-001
    PIN: 616532
    Filename: DOD_107744612
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    depression
    mental health
    prevention
    ANG
    Psychological Health
    DPH

