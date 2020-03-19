The Minnesota National Guard is closely monitoring the effects and impacts of the COVID-19 virus on its Soldiers, Airmen, civilian employees and their families. Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen and Brig. General Sandy Best offer their words while the organization is working in close coordination with Governor Walz and other state agencies in a whole of government approach to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 14:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744585
|VIRIN:
|200319-A-EZ001-027
|Filename:
|DOD_107744542
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Response Message from the Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General, by SGT Linsey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT