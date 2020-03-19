COVID-19 Response Message from the Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744585" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Minnesota National Guard is closely monitoring the effects and impacts of the COVID-19 virus on its Soldiers, Airmen, civilian employees and their families. Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen and Brig. General Sandy Best offer their words while the organization is working in close coordination with Governor Walz and other state agencies in a whole of government approach to COVID-19.