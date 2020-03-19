Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Response Message from the Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. Linsey Williams  

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard is closely monitoring the effects and impacts of the COVID-19 virus on its Soldiers, Airmen, civilian employees and their families. Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen and Brig. General Sandy Best offer their words while the organization is working in close coordination with Governor Walz and other state agencies in a whole of government approach to COVID-19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 14:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744585
    VIRIN: 200319-A-EZ001-027
    Filename: DOD_107744542
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Response Message from the Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General, by SGT Linsey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Air
    Army
    National Guard
    coronavirus
    covid-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

