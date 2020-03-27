MG Chris Callahan gives a command message to Soldiers and Airmen of the Rhode Island National Guard about the emerging threat and response to the COVID-19 epidemic and thanking them for their efforts. Soldiers and Airmen of the Rhode Island National Guard have been activated by Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo to support this historic fight against a deadly contagion. (Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 13:18
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744580
|VIRIN:
|200326-Z-NA180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107744445
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|WARWICK, RI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rhode Island National Guard COVID-19 Effort, by 1LT Charles Wesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
