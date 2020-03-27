Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rhode Island National Guard COVID-19 Effort

    WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Charles Wesley 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Rhode Island National Guard

    MG Chris Callahan gives a command message to Soldiers and Airmen of the Rhode Island National Guard about the emerging threat and response to the COVID-19 epidemic and thanking them for their efforts. Soldiers and Airmen of the Rhode Island National Guard have been activated by Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo to support this historic fight against a deadly contagion. (Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 13:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744580
    VIRIN: 200326-Z-NA180-1001
    Filename: DOD_107744445
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: WARWICK, RI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rhode Island National Guard COVID-19 Effort, by 1LT Charles Wesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rhode Island
    The National Guard
    epidemic
    Rhode Warriors
    Know Your Mil
    We Are Rhody
    Covid-19
    COVID19b

