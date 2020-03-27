Rhode Island National Guard COVID-19 Effort

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MG Chris Callahan gives a command message to Soldiers and Airmen of the Rhode Island National Guard about the emerging threat and response to the COVID-19 epidemic and thanking them for their efforts. Soldiers and Airmen of the Rhode Island National Guard have been activated by Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo to support this historic fight against a deadly contagion. (Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci)