    SHIFT FIRE

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    THE 101ST AIR REFUELING WING HAS FOUND A UNIQUE WAY TO MITIGATE THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WHILE STILL COMPLETING THE MISSION.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744565
    VIRIN: 200326-F-IA789-638
    Filename: DOD_107744226
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHIFT FIRE, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COVID19NationalGuard
    Covid19a

