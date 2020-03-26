THE 101ST AIR REFUELING WING HAS FOUND A UNIQUE WAY TO MITIGATE THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WHILE STILL COMPLETING THE MISSION.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744565
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-IA789-638
|Filename:
|DOD_107744226
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SHIFT FIRE, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT