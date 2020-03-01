Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352d SOW/ROU Culex

    CONSTANTA, ROMANIA

    01.03.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    USAF airmen from the 352d Special Operations Wing participated in culex exercises with the Romanian Air Force and Polish military. Exercises including C-130 jumps, cargo drops, medical evacuation, CV-22 hoists, and much more. The training between multiple NATO allies only strengthens our ability to face today's threats together.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 11:54
    VIRIN: 200301-F-QK476-126
    Location: CONSTANTA, RO 
    This work, 352d SOW/ROU Culex, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Poland
    CV-22
    C-130J
    RAF Mildenhall
    Culex
    hoists
    medical evac
    352d Special Operations Wing
    ROUAF

