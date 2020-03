352d SOW/ROU Culex

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744564" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USAF airmen from the 352d Special Operations Wing participated in culex exercises with the Romanian Air Force and Polish military. Exercises including C-130 jumps, cargo drops, medical evacuation, CV-22 hoists, and much more. The training between multiple NATO allies only strengthens our ability to face today's threats together.