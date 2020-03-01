USAF airmen from the 352d Special Operations Wing participated in culex exercises with the Romanian Air Force and Polish military. Exercises including C-130 jumps, cargo drops, medical evacuation, CV-22 hoists, and much more. The training between multiple NATO allies only strengthens our ability to face today's threats together.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 11:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744564
|VIRIN:
|200301-F-QK476-126
|Filename:
|DOD_107744215
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|CONSTANTA, RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 352d SOW/ROU Culex, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT