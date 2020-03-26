Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ThunderFlash: COVID-19 (Coronavirus) - Message #5

    JACKSONVILLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew J. French, the Commander of the 125th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Souza, the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 125th Fighter Wing, provide an update on the impact of COVID-19, Coronavirus, on the wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 11:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744563
    VIRIN: 200326-Z-BX441-1001
    Filename: DOD_107744214
    Length: 00:07:30
    Location: JACKSONVILLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ThunderFlash: COVID-19 (Coronavirus) - Message #5, by A1C Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

