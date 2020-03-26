ThunderFlash: COVID-19 (Coronavirus) - Message #5

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew J. French, the Commander of the 125th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Souza, the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 125th Fighter Wing, provide an update on the impact of COVID-19, Coronavirus, on the wing.