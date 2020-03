NATO naval forces applaud everyone fighting COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, we at NATO are deeply grateful to all those on the front line. We thank the healthcare professionals who are doing a heroic job, often in difficult conditions. NATO’s ability to conduct operations has not been undermined by the pandemic. Our forces remain ready. And our crucial work goes on. While they continue with their mission, ship crews from Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One (SNMCMG1) decided to show their gratitude by applauding all those who are fighting COVID-19. Footage includes shots of NATO sailors, commanders, divers, technicians, cooks, medics and other staff applauding.

Teaser

NATO sailors, commanders, divers, technicians, cooks, medics and all our staff are applauding in gratitude to all those who fight COVID-19 at home while we ensure that the Alliance’s vital work continues. Thank you!

Transcript

00:00 BELGIAN FIREFIGHTERS BNS BELLIS 00:07 DUTCH CHEF/COOK HNLMS WILLEMSTAD 00:10 DUTCH DECK CREW WITH MINESNIPER HNLMS WILLEMSTAD 00:13 GERMAN BRIDGE PERSONNEL FGS DONAU 00:14 SAILORS FROM UK ROYAL NAVY HMS GRIMSBY 00:16 BELGIAN DECK CREW ON THEIR WAY TO LAUNCH MINESNIPER BNS BELLIS 00:18 BELGIAN MINE CLEARANCE DIVERS BNS BELLIS 00:20 UK BRIDGE PERSONNEL HMS GRIMSBY 00:22 GERMAN CREW IN ENGINE CONTROL ROOM FGS DONAU 00:24 BELGIAN MINE CLEARANCE DIVER UNDER WATER BNS BELLIS 00:26 GERMAN TECHNICIAN IN ENGINE ROOM FGS DONAU 00:29 BELGIAN PERSONNEL FROM THE OPERATIONS ROOM BNS BELLIS 00:31 BELGIAN CHEF/COOK BNS BELLIS 00:34 GERMAN COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST ON BRIDGE FGS DONAU 00:36 COMMANDER OF SNMCMG1 COMMANDER HENNING KNUDSEN-HAUGE ---- 00:38 DUTCH NAVIGATION OFFICER ON DECK HNLMS WILLEMSTAD 00:43 FROM SICK BAY OF BELGIAN MINEHUNTER BNS BELLIS BNS BELLIS 00:47 BELGIAN DIVE OPERATIONS SPECIALISTS IN SMALL BOAT BNS BELLIS 00:48 BELGIAN CREWMEMBERS BNS BELLIS 00:50 GERMAN PERSONNEL FROM ENGINE CONTROL ROOM FGS DONAU 00:51 BELGIAN CREWMEMBER BNS BELLIS 00:52 BELGIAN PERSONNEL FROM ENGINE ROOM BNS BELLIS 00:54 GERMAN CHEF FGS DONAU 00:56 DUTCH MACHINE TECHNICIANS HNLMS WILLEMSTAD