    Space Force Commander Briefs News Media

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space Operations and commander, U.S. Space Command, holds a news conference at the Pentagon via telephone on Space Command's role in the Defense Department's COVID-19 efforts, March 27, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 11:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744560
    Filename: DOD_107744165
    Length: 00:26:51
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Dgov
    #DODLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    COVID19b

