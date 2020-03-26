Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    How to Properly use a 3M N95 Respirator Mask

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    First Lieutenant Nathaniel Donnachie, 104th Fighter Wing bioenvironmental engineer, demonstrates the proper way to wear a 3M N95 respirator mask, March 26, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The 3M N95 respirator mask covers the nose and mouth and protects the person wearing it from breathing in contaminated air. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 10:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744556
    VIRIN: 200326-Z-IE380-1001
    Filename: DOD_107744138
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Properly use a 3M N95 Respirator Mask, by A1C Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes ANGB
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    MAANG
    104FW
    N95
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19b
    AFready
    N95 Respirator Mask

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT