How to Properly use a 3M N95 Respirator Mask

First Lieutenant Nathaniel Donnachie, 104th Fighter Wing bioenvironmental engineer, demonstrates the proper way to wear a 3M N95 respirator mask, March 26, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The 3M N95 respirator mask covers the nose and mouth and protects the person wearing it from breathing in contaminated air. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)
