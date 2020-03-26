How to Properly use a 3M N95 Respirator Mask

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744556" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

First Lieutenant Nathaniel Donnachie, 104th Fighter Wing bioenvironmental engineer, demonstrates the proper way to wear a 3M N95 respirator mask, March 26, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The 3M N95 respirator mask covers the nose and mouth and protects the person wearing it from breathing in contaminated air. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)