USAFSAM acquires a KC-135 Stratotanker for training BROLL

The United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine acquires a KC-135 Stratotanker, named “Peacekeeper”, to use for aeromedivac training, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 26, 2020. The school will use the aircraft to train approximately 1,000 students every year on aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|03.26.2020
|03.27.2020 11:15
|B-Roll
|744554
|200326-F-ZJ423-1001
|DOD_107744130
|00:05:11
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
