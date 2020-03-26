Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFSAM acquires a KC-135 Stratotanker for training BROLL

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine acquires a KC-135 Stratotanker, named “Peacekeeper”, to use for aeromedivac training, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 26, 2020. The school will use the aircraft to train approximately 1,000 students every year on aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 11:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744554
    VIRIN: 200326-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_107744130
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFSAM acquires a KC-135 Stratotanker for training BROLL, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    Transport
    KC-135
    USAFSAM
    Air Force
    Training
    Aerospace Medicine
    Peacekeeper

