Col. William C. Bentley lll addresses Marine Corps Marathon participants, informing them of updates and changes due to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua S. Pinkney)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 10:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744550
|VIRIN:
|200327-M-PQ275-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107744109
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Marine Corps Marathon Updates, by Cpl Joshua Pinkney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT