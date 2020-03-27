Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Marine Corps Marathon Updates

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Col. William C. Bentley lll addresses Marine Corps Marathon participants, informing them of updates and changes due to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua S. Pinkney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 10:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744550
    VIRIN: 200327-M-PQ275-0001
    Filename: DOD_107744109
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Marine Corps Marathon Updates, by Cpl Joshua Pinkney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    marine
    marathon
    usmc
    marine corps marathon
    run
    marines
    mcm
    race
    covid-19
    coranavirus

