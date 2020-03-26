Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSO Gen John Raymond COVID-19 Message To The Space Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters and Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, the first Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force, delivers a message to the Space Force on COVID-19 on 26 March, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 10:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744545
    VIRIN: 200326-F-LZ012-122
    Filename: DOD_107744080
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO Gen John Raymond COVID-19 Message To The Space Force, by SSgt Katherine Walters and SSgt Katherine Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CSO
    Gen Raymond
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT