Prime Beef rebuilds structures b-roll

Airmen of the 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group construct flooring February 25, 2020, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The on-site crew is replacing structures damaged by the recent ballistic missile attack.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 09:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744542
|VIRIN:
|200225-F-MN886-961
|Filename:
|DOD_107744044
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|IQ
