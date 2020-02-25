Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prime Beef rebuilds structures b-roll

    IRAQ

    02.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Daniella Pena-Pavao 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of the 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group construct flooring February 25, 2020, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The on-site crew is replacing structures damaged by the recent ballistic missile attack.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 09:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744542
    VIRIN: 200225-F-MN886-961
    Filename: DOD_107744044
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prime Beef rebuilds structures b-roll, by SrA Daniella Pena-Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Civil Engineers
    Prime Beef
    Construction
    CE

