1ID Fwd Soldiers conduct container maintenance in Poland

Soldiers inspect items that were removed from a container on March 24, 2020, in Poznań, Poland. Service members from the 1st Infantry Division Forward's Headquarters and Headquarters Company spent some time opening, inspecting and inventorying containers in preparation for redeploying back home later this year. 1ID Fwd is in Europe in support of the Atlantic Resolve mission.