    1ID Fwd Soldiers conduct container maintenance in Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    03.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Longstreet 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers inspect items that were removed from a container on March 24, 2020, in Poznań, Poland. Service members from the 1st Infantry Division Forward's Headquarters and Headquarters Company spent some time opening, inspecting and inventorying containers in preparation for redeploying back home later this year. 1ID Fwd is in Europe in support of the Atlantic Resolve mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744535
    VIRIN: 200324-A-BH298-953
    PIN: 1027
    Filename: DOD_107744021
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1ID Fwd Soldiers conduct container maintenance in Poland, by SSG Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Poland
    EUCOM
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    The Big Red One
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    fortriley
    1IDFWD
    1st Infantry Division Forward
    Poznań

