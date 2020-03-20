Crew Chiefs and Maintainers working hard for Team Mildenhall Mission by maintaining the KC-135 Stratotankers every day.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 08:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744528
|VIRIN:
|200320-F-QK476-470
|Filename:
|DOD_107743918
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 100th Maintenance Group Social Media, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT