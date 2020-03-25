Janine Wick, Humanitarian Assistance Program Manager Livorno, interview for COVID-19 supply effort from United States military to hard-hit region of Lombardy, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 06:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|744523
|VIRIN:
|200325-A-MG761-238
|Filename:
|DOD_107743882
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Janine Wick, HAP Livorno 25MAR20, by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT