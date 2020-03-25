Humanitarian Assistance Program Livorno assisted in providing medical supplies to the hard-hit region of Lombardy in support of COVID-19 efforts.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 06:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744522
|VIRIN:
|200325-A-MG761-389
|Filename:
|DOD_107743881
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: HAP Livorno, COVID-19 supplies 25MAR20, by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT