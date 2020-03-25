Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: HAP Livorno, COVID-19 supplies 25MAR20

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    03.25.2020

    Video by Maj. Brian Andries 

    U.S. Army Africa

    Humanitarian Assistance Program Livorno assisted in providing medical supplies to the hard-hit region of Lombardy in support of COVID-19 efforts.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 06:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744522
    VIRIN: 200325-A-MG761-389
    Filename: DOD_107743881
    Length: 00:08:27
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: HAP Livorno, COVID-19 supplies 25MAR20, by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HAP
    humanitarian assistance
    Livorno
    USAGItalyvsCOVID
    COVID19Eucom
    Lombardy

