    Looking Back at the Doolittle Raid

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Long 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    On April 18, 1948, Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle executed the historic Doolittle Raid. We're inviting you took look back on that event with us to learn about what exactly happened that day, and what it did for the war.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 05:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 744517
    VIRIN: 200327-F-GK113-001
    Filename: DOD_107743860
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Looking Back at the Doolittle Raid, by A1C Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pearl harbor
    japan
    world war 2
    bombs
    raid
    b25
    aircraft carrier
    history
    military
    air force
    united states air force
    usaf
    war
    james doolittle
    doolittle
    ww2
    uss hornet
    doolittle raid

