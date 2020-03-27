On April 18, 1948, Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle executed the historic Doolittle Raid. We're inviting you took look back on that event with us to learn about what exactly happened that day, and what it did for the war.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 05:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|744517
|VIRIN:
|200327-F-GK113-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107743860
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Looking Back at the Doolittle Raid, by A1C Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
