    We Keep Going

    03.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    200327-N-KP021-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 27, 2020) Commander Task Force 70 conduct operations in the Philippine Sea. CTF 70 units are forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 05:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744514
    VIRIN: 200327-N-KP021-0001
    Filename: DOD_107743856
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Keep Going, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Live-Fire
    Philippine Sea
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    Security and Stability
    Indo-Pacific
    Surface Warriors

