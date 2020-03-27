200327-N-KP021-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 27, 2020) Commander Task Force 70 conduct operations in the Philippine Sea. CTF 70 units are forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 05:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744514
|VIRIN:
|200327-N-KP021-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107743856
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, We Keep Going, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT