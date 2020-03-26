USFK Area IV Fire Dept. sanitizes Kelly Field on Camp Walker as a precaution to COVID-19 in the Republic of Korea. In an interview with Michael Diehl, Fire Chief, he explains the steps taken to protect the community. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Wesley Akers)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 02:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744506
|VIRIN:
|200327-A-NY675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107743721
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USFK Area IV Fire Dept. Sanitizes Sports Field, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT