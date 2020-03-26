Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USFK Area IV Fire Dept. Sanitizes Sports Field

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.26.2020

    Video by Spc. Hayden Hallman 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    USFK Area IV Fire Dept. sanitizes Kelly Field on Camp Walker as a precaution to COVID-19 in the Republic of Korea. In an interview with Michael Diehl, Fire Chief, he explains the steps taken to protect the community. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Wesley Akers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 02:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744506
    VIRIN: 200327-A-NY675-1001
    Filename: DOD_107743721
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK Area IV Fire Dept. Sanitizes Sports Field, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    19th ESC Conducts COVID-19 Sanitization Training Event

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT