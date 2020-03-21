Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAB 1st Sgt Symposium changes the game

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.21.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alex Montes 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Starting March 18, 2020 Technical Sgt.’s from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait and supporting units volunteered for a two weekend-long First Sergeant symposium which was created by the ASAB First Sergeant council. This training was unorthodox to typical additional duty first sergeant training which consisted of on the job training, situational skits and real time-discussions and mentoring sessions. After the completion of this training, graduates are now able to assist in first sergeant duties.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 05:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744504
    VIRIN: 200322-F-BN304-003
    Filename: DOD_107743604
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    This work, ASAB 1st Sgt Symposium changes the game, by TSgt Alex Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

