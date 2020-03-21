ASAB 1st Sgt Symposium changes the game

Starting March 18, 2020 Technical Sgt.’s from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait and supporting units volunteered for a two weekend-long First Sergeant symposium which was created by the ASAB First Sergeant council. This training was unorthodox to typical additional duty first sergeant training which consisted of on the job training, situational skits and real time-discussions and mentoring sessions. After the completion of this training, graduates are now able to assist in first sergeant duties.
