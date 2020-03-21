ASAB 1st Sgt Symposium changes the game

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744504" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Starting March 18, 2020 Technical Sgt.’s from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait and supporting units volunteered for a two weekend-long First Sergeant symposium which was created by the ASAB First Sergeant council. This training was unorthodox to typical additional duty first sergeant training which consisted of on the job training, situational skits and real time-discussions and mentoring sessions. After the completion of this training, graduates are now able to assist in first sergeant duties.