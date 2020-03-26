Col. Brandon Pretlow Commander of the 531st Hospital Center speaks about the rapid deployment of the 531st to New York state in support of civil authorities with COVID-19 response.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 23:55
|Category:
|Video ID:
|744501
|VIRIN:
|200326-A-WN263-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107743565
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
This work, Col. Brandon Pretlow interview, by SGT Fletcher King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
