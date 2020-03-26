Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Brandon Pretlow interview

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Sgt. Fletcher King 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Col. Brandon Pretlow Commander of the 531st Hospital Center speaks about the rapid deployment of the 531st to New York state in support of civil authorities with COVID-19 response.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 23:55
    Category:
    Video ID: 744501
    VIRIN: 200326-A-WN263-002
    Filename: DOD_107743565
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Brandon Pretlow interview, by SGT Fletcher King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #101stABNDIV

