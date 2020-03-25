Nevada Air Guard News Broadcast One 03/25/2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today's 152nd Airlift Wing update includes important information from Col. Jacob Hammons, Wing Commander, Fred Barton, Airmen and Family Readiness Manager, and 2nd Lt. Brenna Keegan, Wing Public Health OIC. Key topics include the current base protocol and telework for full-time staff, avenues for Airmen in need for assistance, best public health practice and information on the Wing's first confirmed case of COVID-19. The member, of Las Vegas, remains in stable condition at Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center. "I think this should reinforce the fact to all of the 152nd Airlift Wing members that this is a real pandemic that is going on and can affect you and your loved ones. Taking all the necessary precautions and adhering to the guidelines set out by the CDC is of paramount importance to ensure the safety of all of our force."