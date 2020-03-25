Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Air Guard News Broadcast One 03/25/2020

    RENO-STEAD, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Zandra Duran 

    106th Public Affairs Detachment

    Today's 152nd Airlift Wing update includes important information from Col. Jacob Hammons, Wing Commander, Fred Barton, Airmen and Family Readiness Manager, and 2nd Lt. Brenna Keegan, Wing Public Health OIC. Key topics include the current base protocol and telework for full-time staff, avenues for Airmen in need for assistance, best public health practice and information on the Wing's first confirmed case of COVID-19. The member, of Las Vegas, remains in stable condition at Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center. "I think this should reinforce the fact to all of the 152nd Airlift Wing members that this is a real pandemic that is going on and can affect you and your loved ones. Taking all the necessary precautions and adhering to the guidelines set out by the CDC is of paramount importance to ensure the safety of all of our force."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 21:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: RENO-STEAD, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Air Guard News Broadcast One 03/25/2020, by SGT Zandra Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

