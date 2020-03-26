Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Continues to Surge Logistical Capability

    CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Spc. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members of the Arizona National Guard assisted in the transportation of loaded trailers from the Basha's Distribution Center to local businesses on March 26, 2020 in Chandler, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard will continue to support the State of Arizona and the local grocers by surging the logistical gap.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 22:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744490
    VIRIN: 200326-A-UE246-651
    Filename: DOD_107743439
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: CHANDLER, AZ, US 
    This work, AZNG Continues to Surge Logistical Capability, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

