Service members of the Arizona National Guard assisted in the transportation of loaded trailers from the Basha's Distribution Center to local businesses on March 26, 2020 in Chandler, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard will continue to support the State of Arizona and the local grocers by surging the logistical gap.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 22:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744490
|VIRIN:
|200326-A-UE246-651
|Filename:
|DOD_107743439
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|CHANDLER, AZ, US
This work, AZNG Continues to Surge Logistical Capability, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
