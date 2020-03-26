AZNG Continues to Surge Logistical Capability

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members of the Arizona National Guard assisted in the transportation of loaded trailers from the Basha's Distribution Center to local businesses on March 26, 2020 in Chandler, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard will continue to support the State of Arizona and the local grocers by surging the logistical gap.