    1st Combat Engineer Battalion Machine Gun Range

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Miguel Rosales 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division participate in a machine gun range at Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2020. Conducting regular training and maintenance ensures the Marines are prepared to support operations throughout 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Miguel A. Rosales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 19:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744477
    VIRIN: 200325-M-WQ429-1100
    Filename: DOD_107743288
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion Machine Gun Range, by Sgt Miguel Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M240B
    1st Marine Division
    1st CEB
    Combat Engineer Battalion
    Machine Gun Range

