U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division participate in a machine gun range at Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2020. Conducting regular training and maintenance ensures the Marines are prepared to support operations throughout 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Miguel A. Rosales)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 19:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744477
|VIRIN:
|200325-M-WQ429-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_107743288
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion Machine Gun Range, by Sgt Miguel Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT