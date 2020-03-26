Comprehensive Airmen fitness

As part of the four pillars of comprehensive Airman fitness, Capt Estevez from the 42nd Medical Group speaks of the mental pillar during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 17:35
|Category:
|Video ID:
|744465
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-AQ084-218
|Filename:
|DOD_107743227
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
