    II MIG Any Clime Any Place

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Cpl. Peter Fillo 

    II MEF Information Group

    II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group is prepaped to train, fight and win. From the desert to the mountains and anywhere inbetween, our Marines are ready in any clime and place. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Peter G. Fillo)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 17:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744459
    VIRIN: 200325-M-PL591-1001
    Filename: DOD_107743175
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, II MIG Any Clime Any Place, by Cpl Peter Fillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TrainFightWin #Train
    #usmc #USMC #IIMIG #Coldweather #Desert #IIMEF #InformationGroup #InformationOperations #WeAreReady

