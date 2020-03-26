DCMA at 20 - Celebrating DCMA's 20th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For over 200 years, dedicated professionals have helped our warfighters get equipment they need to defend our country. Today, Defense Contract Management Agency personnel around the world oversee production of some of the nation's greatest logistical assets. On March 27, 2020, DCMA celebrates 20 years of service to the warfighter.