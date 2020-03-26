DCMA at 20 - Celebrating DCMA's 20th Anniversary

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Krystina George and Elizabeth Szoke

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    For over 200 years, dedicated professionals have helped our warfighters get equipment they need to defend our country. Today, Defense Contract Management Agency personnel around the world oversee production of some of the nation's greatest logistical assets. On March 27, 2020, DCMA celebrates 20 years of service to the warfighter.

