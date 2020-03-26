Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll stringer of LRAFB COVID-19 response

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll stringer of Team Little Rock Airmen responding to COVID-19 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744447
    VIRIN: 200326-F-XY725-1000
    Filename: DOD_107743077
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll stringer of LRAFB COVID-19 response, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    19th AW
    LRAFB
    19th MDG
    TLR
    19th SFS
    COVID-19

