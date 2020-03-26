U.S. Navy Commander Wayne R. Smith, Public Health Emergency Officer for Marine Corps Installations East and Director of Medical Services for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, shares important information on Health Protection Condition Charlie and the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on bases and air stations across MCIEAST, March 26, 2020. Cmdr. Smith discusses what Health Protection Condition Charlie is, what you should know, and how to prevent the virus. For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexia Lythos)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 16:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744445
|VIRIN:
|200326-M-MO243-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107743028
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Installations East implements Health Protection Condition Charlie, by Cpl Alexia Lythos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT