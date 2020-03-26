Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Installations East implements Health Protection Condition Charlie

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Cpl. Alexia Lythos 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Navy Commander Wayne R. Smith, Public Health Emergency Officer for Marine Corps Installations East and Director of Medical Services for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, shares important information on Health Protection Condition Charlie and the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on bases and air stations across MCIEAST, March 26, 2020. Cmdr. Smith discusses what Health Protection Condition Charlie is, what you should know, and how to prevent the virus. For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexia Lythos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 16:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744445
    VIRIN: 200326-M-MO243-0001
    Filename: DOD_107743028
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Installations East implements Health Protection Condition Charlie, by Cpl Alexia Lythos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

