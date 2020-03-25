Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shift Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    The MAINEiacs have always adapted to whatever has been thrown their way. In light of recent events, learn how the 101st Air Refueling Wing has adopted a new schedule for the airmen that allows them to practice social distancing and still complete the mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744444
    VIRIN: 200326-F-IA789-001
    Filename: DOD_107742895
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shift Fire, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    Maine Air National Guard
    MAINEiacs
    Coronavirus
    COVID19NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT