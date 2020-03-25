The MAINEiacs have always adapted to whatever has been thrown their way. In light of recent events, learn how the 101st Air Refueling Wing has adopted a new schedule for the airmen that allows them to practice social distancing and still complete the mission.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744444
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-IA789-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107742895
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shift Fire, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT