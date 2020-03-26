Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard response to the COVID-19 pandemic

    SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Jones  

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Governor Bill Lee and Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jeff
    Holmes speak to the Soldiers and Airmen who will
    be providing medical support to mobile assessment sites.

    Video shot at the Volunteer Training Site, Smyrna, Tenn.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SMYRNA, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard response to the COVID-19 pandemic, by SFC William Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

