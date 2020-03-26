Connecticut Military Department supports COVID-19 response efforts

Members of the 1st and 2nd Company Governor’s Foot Guard and 1st Company Governor’s Horse Guard organize and test equipment for a Connecticut Department of Public Health 25-bed mobile field hospital at Camp Hartell, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, March 26, 2020. The members prepared the equipment for deployment to a local hospital in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third set of equipment of its kind from the Connecticut Department of Public Health to be tasked during the response.
|03.26.2020
|03.26.2020 15:41
|B-Roll
|744440
|200326-Z-DY403-143
|DOD_107742881
|00:03:05
|WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
