    Connecticut Military Department supports COVID-19 response efforts

    WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Members of the 1st and 2nd Company Governor’s Foot Guard and 1st Company Governor’s Horse Guard organize and test equipment for a Connecticut Department of Public Health 25-bed mobile field hospital at Camp Hartell, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, March 26, 2020. The members prepared the equipment for deployment to a local hospital in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third set of equipment of its kind from the Connecticut Department of Public Health to be tasked during the response.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744440
    VIRIN: 200326-Z-DY403-143
    Filename: DOD_107742881
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Military Department supports COVID-19 response efforts, by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Connecticut
    Connecticut Military Department
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19c
    Coronavirus Response
    Mobile Field Hospital

